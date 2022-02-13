Sweden 10, United States 4 Sweden 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 3 — 10 United States…

Sweden 10, United States 4

Sweden 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 3 — 10 United States 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 4

Sweden

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 86.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

S. Mabergs Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

S. McManus Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

United States

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 83.

B. Hamilton Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

N. Roth Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

T. Peterson Shots: 17, Points: 50, Percentage: 74.

