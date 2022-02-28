CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 44 32 8 2 2 68 166 104
Huntsville 42 31 9 1 1 66 139 90
Peoria 42 29 6 3 4 65 150 88
Fayetteville 42 29 12 1 0 59 142 103
Quad City 44 25 11 4 4 58 147 124
Pensacola 40 20 14 5 1 46 137 126
Roanoke 40 18 16 3 3 43 129 118
Evansville 42 21 20 1 0 43 121 111
Birmingham 42 13 25 4 0 30 101 147
Macon 40 7 30 1 2 17 83 181
Vermilion County 40 4 31 5 0 13 61 184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Quad City 3

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 0

Birmingham at Pensacola, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

