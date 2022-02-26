All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|44
|32
|8
|2
|2
|68
|166
|104
|Huntsville
|42
|31
|9
|1
|1
|66
|139
|90
|Peoria
|41
|28
|6
|3
|4
|63
|145
|88
|Quad City
|43
|25
|10
|4
|4
|58
|144
|117
|Fayetteville
|41
|28
|12
|1
|0
|57
|135
|100
|Pensacola
|40
|20
|14
|5
|1
|46
|137
|126
|Roanoke
|40
|18
|16
|3
|3
|43
|129
|118
|Evansville
|42
|21
|20
|1
|0
|43
|121
|111
|Birmingham
|42
|13
|25
|4
|0
|30
|101
|147
|Macon
|40
|7
|30
|1
|2
|17
|83
|181
|Vermilion County
|39
|4
|30
|5
|0
|13
|61
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 5, Macon 0
Knoxville 5, Roanoke 4
Evansville 5, Peoria 2
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2
Macon 4, Birmingham 0
Knoxville 6, Roanoke 1
Huntsville 2, Pensacola 1
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
