SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 43 31 8 2 2 66 160 103
Huntsville 41 30 9 1 1 64 137 89
Peoria 41 28 6 3 4 63 145 88
Quad City 42 25 9 4 4 58 142 114
Fayetteville 40 27 12 1 0 55 132 98
Pensacola 39 20 14 4 1 45 136 124
Roanoke 39 18 15 3 3 43 128 112
Evansville 42 21 20 1 0 43 121 111
Birmingham 41 13 24 4 0 30 101 143
Macon 39 6 30 1 2 15 79 181
Vermilion County 39 4 30 5 0 13 61 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Vermilion County 2, Peoria 1

Friday’s Games

Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 5, Macon 0

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 4

Evansville 5, Peoria 2

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

