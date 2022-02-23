All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 42 30 8 2 2 64 155 99…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 42 30 8 2 2 64 155 99 Peoria 39 28 5 2 4 62 142 81 Huntsville 40 29 9 1 1 62 132 89 Quad City 41 24 9 4 4 56 139 113 Fayetteville 39 27 11 1 0 55 131 95 Pensacola 38 19 14 4 1 43 132 122 Roanoke 38 18 14 3 3 43 124 107 Evansville 41 20 20 1 0 41 116 109 Birmingham 40 13 23 4 0 30 99 139 Macon 38 6 29 1 2 15 79 176 Vermilion County 38 3 30 5 0 11 59 178

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 7, Vermilion County 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.