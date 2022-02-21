CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 42 30 8 2 2 64 155 99
Peoria 39 28 5 2 4 62 142 81
Huntsville 40 29 9 1 1 62 132 89
Quad City 41 24 9 4 4 56 139 113
Fayetteville 39 27 11 1 0 55 131 95
Pensacola 38 19 14 4 1 43 132 122
Roanoke 38 18 14 3 3 43 124 107
Evansville 40 19 20 1 0 39 109 107
Birmingham 39 12 23 4 0 28 94 136
Macon 37 6 28 1 2 15 76 171
Vermilion County 37 3 29 5 0 11 57 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 1

Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Quad City 1

Birmingham 5, Huntsville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

