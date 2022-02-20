OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 41 30 8 1 2 63 154 97
Huntsville 39 29 8 1 1 62 130 84
Peoria 38 27 5 2 4 60 137 80
Quad City 40 24 8 4 4 56 138 108
Fayetteville 38 26 11 1 0 53 129 94
Pensacola 37 19 13 4 1 43 130 116
Roanoke 37 17 14 3 3 41 118 105
Evansville 40 19 20 1 0 39 109 107
Birmingham 38 11 23 4 0 26 89 134
Macon 37 6 28 1 2 15 76 171
Vermilion County 37 3 29 5 0 11 57 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Peoria 4, Vermilion County 1

Huntsville at Macon, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

