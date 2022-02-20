All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|41
|30
|8
|1
|2
|63
|154
|97
|Huntsville
|39
|29
|8
|1
|1
|62
|130
|84
|Peoria
|38
|27
|5
|2
|4
|60
|137
|80
|Quad City
|40
|24
|8
|4
|4
|56
|138
|108
|Fayetteville
|38
|26
|11
|1
|0
|53
|129
|94
|Pensacola
|37
|19
|13
|4
|1
|43
|130
|116
|Roanoke
|37
|17
|14
|3
|3
|41
|118
|105
|Evansville
|40
|19
|20
|1
|0
|39
|109
|107
|Birmingham
|38
|11
|23
|4
|0
|26
|89
|134
|Macon
|37
|6
|28
|1
|2
|15
|76
|171
|Vermilion County
|37
|3
|29
|5
|0
|11
|57
|171
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola 4, Roanoke 3
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 2
Quad City 5, Evansville 2
Peoria 4, Vermilion County 1
Huntsville at Macon, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
