OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 39 29 8 1 1 62 130 84
Knoxville 40 29 8 1 2 61 150 95
Peoria 37 26 5 2 4 58 133 79
Quad City 39 23 8 4 4 54 133 106
Fayetteville 37 26 10 1 0 53 127 90
Pensacola 36 18 13 4 1 41 126 113
Roanoke 36 17 14 2 3 40 115 101
Evansville 39 19 19 1 0 39 107 102
Birmingham 38 11 23 4 0 26 89 134
Macon 37 6 28 1 2 15 76 171
Vermilion County 36 3 28 5 0 11 56 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 0

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 3

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up