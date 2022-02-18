All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 39 29 8 1 1 62 130 84…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 39 29 8 1 1 62 130 84 Knoxville 40 29 8 1 2 61 150 95 Peoria 37 26 5 2 4 58 133 79 Quad City 39 23 8 4 4 54 133 106 Fayetteville 37 26 10 1 0 53 127 90 Pensacola 36 18 13 4 1 41 126 113 Roanoke 36 17 14 2 3 40 115 101 Evansville 39 19 19 1 0 39 107 102 Birmingham 38 11 23 4 0 26 89 134 Macon 37 6 28 1 2 15 76 171 Vermilion County 36 3 28 5 0 11 56 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 6, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 0

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 3

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

