All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|39
|29
|8
|1
|1
|62
|130
|84
|Knoxville
|40
|29
|8
|1
|2
|61
|150
|95
|Peoria
|37
|26
|5
|2
|4
|58
|133
|79
|Quad City
|39
|23
|8
|4
|4
|54
|133
|106
|Fayetteville
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|127
|90
|Pensacola
|36
|18
|13
|4
|1
|41
|126
|113
|Roanoke
|36
|17
|14
|2
|3
|40
|115
|101
|Evansville
|39
|19
|19
|1
|0
|39
|107
|102
|Birmingham
|38
|11
|23
|4
|0
|26
|89
|134
|Macon
|37
|6
|28
|1
|2
|15
|76
|171
|Vermilion County
|36
|3
|28
|5
|0
|11
|56
|167
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 6, Macon 1
Friday’s Games
Pensacola 7, Roanoke 4
Fayetteville 6, Macon 2
Huntsville 3, Birmingham 0
Peoria 3, Vermilion County 2
Quad City 4, Evansville 3
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.