Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84
Knoxville 39 28 8 1 2 59 144 94
Peoria 36 25 5 2 4 56 130 77
Quad City 38 22 8 4 4 52 129 103
Fayetteville 36 25 10 1 0 51 121 88
Roanoke 35 17 13 2 3 40 111 94
Pensacola 35 17 13 4 1 39 119 109
Evansville 38 19 18 1 0 39 104 98
Birmingham 37 11 22 4 0 26 89 131
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 35 3 28 4 0 10 54 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

