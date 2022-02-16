All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84 Knoxville 39 28 8 1 2 59 144 94 Peoria 36 25 5 2 4 56 130 77 Quad City 38 22 8 4 4 52 129 103 Fayetteville 36 25 10 1 0 51 121 88 Roanoke 35 17 13 2 3 40 111 94 Pensacola 35 17 13 4 1 39 119 109 Evansville 38 19 18 1 0 39 104 98 Birmingham 37 11 22 4 0 26 89 131 Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159 Vermilion County 35 3 28 4 0 10 54 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

