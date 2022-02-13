OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84
Knoxville 39 28 8 1 2 59 144 94
Peoria 36 25 5 2 4 56 130 77
Quad City 38 22 8 4 4 52 129 103
Fayetteville 36 25 10 1 0 51 121 88
Roanoke 35 17 13 2 3 40 111 94
Pensacola 35 17 13 4 1 39 119 109
Evansville 38 19 18 1 0 39 104 98
Birmingham 37 11 22 4 0 26 89 131
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 35 3 28 4 0 10 54 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4

Birmingham 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 3, Huntsville 0

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

