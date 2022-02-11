SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 37 28 7 1 1 60 127 81
Knoxville 38 27 8 1 2 57 142 93
Peoria 35 24 5 2 4 54 127 77
Quad City 37 21 8 4 4 50 125 100
Fayetteville 35 24 10 1 0 49 116 84
Roanoke 34 17 12 2 3 40 107 89
Pensacola 34 17 12 4 1 39 118 107
Evansville 37 19 17 1 0 39 103 95
Birmingham 36 10 22 4 0 24 86 130
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 34 3 28 3 0 9 51 160

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 3, Knoxville 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Quad City 6, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up