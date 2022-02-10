OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 36 27 7 1 1 58 124 79
Knoxville 37 26 8 1 2 55 138 92
Peoria 34 24 5 2 3 53 125 74
Quad City 36 20 8 4 4 48 119 98
Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82
Roanoke 33 17 11 2 3 40 105 82
Pensacola 33 17 11 4 1 39 117 103
Evansville 36 19 17 0 0 38 102 93
Birmingham 35 9 22 4 0 22 84 129
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 33 3 27 3 0 9 49 154

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 10, Vermilion County 2

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 3, Knoxville 2

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up