All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|36
|27
|7
|1
|1
|58
|124
|79
|Knoxville
|36
|26
|7
|1
|2
|55
|136
|89
|Peoria
|33
|23
|5
|2
|3
|51
|122
|72
|Quad City
|36
|20
|8
|4
|4
|48
|119
|98
|Fayetteville
|34
|23
|10
|1
|0
|47
|109
|82
|Roanoke
|33
|17
|11
|2
|3
|40
|105
|82
|Pensacola
|33
|17
|11
|4
|1
|39
|117
|103
|Evansville
|35
|18
|17
|0
|0
|36
|92
|91
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|22
|4
|0
|22
|84
|129
|Macon
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|73
|159
|Vermilion County
|32
|3
|26
|3
|0
|9
|47
|144
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
