Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 36 27 7 1 1 58 124 79
Knoxville 36 26 7 1 2 55 136 89
Peoria 33 23 5 2 3 51 122 72
Quad City 36 20 8 4 4 48 119 98
Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82
Roanoke 33 17 11 2 3 40 105 82
Pensacola 33 17 11 4 1 39 117 103
Evansville 35 18 17 0 0 36 92 91
Birmingham 35 9 22 4 0 22 84 129
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 32 3 26 3 0 9 47 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 3, Peoria 2

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

