All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 36 27 7 1 1 58 124 79…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 36 27 7 1 1 58 124 79 Knoxville 36 26 7 1 2 55 136 89 Peoria 33 23 5 2 3 51 122 72 Quad City 36 20 8 4 4 48 119 98 Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82 Roanoke 33 17 11 2 3 40 105 82 Pensacola 33 17 11 4 1 39 117 103 Evansville 35 18 17 0 0 36 92 91 Birmingham 35 9 22 4 0 22 84 129 Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159 Vermilion County 32 3 26 3 0 9 47 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 3, Peoria 2

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.