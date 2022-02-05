OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 35 26 7 1 1 56 122 78
Knoxville 35 26 6 1 2 55 135 84
Peoria 31 22 5 1 3 48 118 68
Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82
Quad City 34 19 8 3 4 45 115 94
Roanoke 32 16 11 2 3 38 100 81
Pensacola 32 16 11 4 1 37 112 99
Evansville 33 16 17 0 0 32 83 90
Birmingham 34 9 21 4 0 22 83 127
Macon 34 6 26 1 1 14 69 154
Vermilion County 30 3 24 3 0 9 46 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 5, Knoxville 3

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 1

Quad City 4, Evansville 2

Pensacola 5, Macon 3

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

