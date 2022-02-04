All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|35
|26
|7
|1
|1
|56
|122
|78
|Knoxville
|35
|26
|6
|1
|2
|55
|135
|84
|Peoria
|31
|22
|5
|1
|3
|48
|118
|68
|Fayetteville
|34
|23
|10
|1
|0
|47
|109
|82
|Quad City
|34
|19
|8
|3
|4
|45
|115
|94
|Roanoke
|32
|16
|11
|2
|3
|38
|100
|81
|Pensacola
|32
|16
|11
|4
|1
|37
|112
|99
|Evansville
|33
|16
|17
|0
|0
|32
|83
|90
|Birmingham
|34
|9
|21
|4
|0
|22
|83
|127
|Macon
|34
|6
|26
|1
|1
|14
|69
|154
|Vermilion County
|30
|3
|24
|3
|0
|9
|46
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2
Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1
Huntsville 5, Knoxville 3
Peoria 5, Vermilion County 1
Quad City 4, Evansville 2
Pensacola 5, Macon 3
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
