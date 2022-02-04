All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 35 26 7 1 1 56 122 78…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 35 26 7 1 1 56 122 78 Knoxville 35 26 6 1 2 55 135 84 Peoria 31 22 5 1 3 48 118 68 Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82 Quad City 34 19 8 3 4 45 115 94 Roanoke 32 16 11 2 3 38 100 81 Pensacola 32 16 11 4 1 37 112 99 Evansville 33 16 17 0 0 32 83 90 Birmingham 34 9 21 4 0 22 83 127 Macon 34 6 26 1 1 14 69 154 Vermilion County 30 3 24 3 0 9 46 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 5, Knoxville 3

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 1

Quad City 4, Evansville 2

Pensacola 5, Macon 3

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

