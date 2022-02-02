OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | USA women's hockey wins opener | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 33 26 4 1 2 55 128 72
Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 54 117 75
Peoria 30 21 5 1 3 46 113 67
Fayetteville 32 21 10 1 0 43 103 79
Quad City 33 18 8 3 4 43 111 92
Roanoke 30 16 9 2 3 38 97 75
Pensacola 31 15 11 4 1 35 107 96
Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86
Birmingham 33 8 21 4 0 20 76 123
Macon 33 6 25 1 1 14 66 149
Vermilion County 29 3 23 3 0 9 45 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

