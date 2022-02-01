All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 33 26 4 1 2 55 128 72…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 33 26 4 1 2 55 128 72 Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 54 117 75 Peoria 30 21 5 1 3 46 113 67 Fayetteville 32 21 10 1 0 43 103 79 Quad City 33 18 8 3 4 43 111 92 Roanoke 30 16 9 2 3 38 97 75 Pensacola 31 15 11 4 1 35 107 96 Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86 Birmingham 33 8 21 4 0 20 76 123 Macon 33 6 25 1 1 14 66 149 Vermilion County 29 3 23 3 0 9 45 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

