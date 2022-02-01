All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|33
|26
|4
|1
|2
|55
|128
|72
|Huntsville
|34
|25
|7
|1
|1
|54
|117
|75
|Peoria
|30
|21
|5
|1
|3
|46
|113
|67
|Fayetteville
|32
|21
|10
|1
|0
|43
|103
|79
|Quad City
|33
|18
|8
|3
|4
|43
|111
|92
|Roanoke
|30
|16
|9
|2
|3
|38
|97
|75
|Pensacola
|31
|15
|11
|4
|1
|35
|107
|96
|Evansville
|32
|16
|16
|0
|0
|32
|81
|86
|Birmingham
|33
|8
|21
|4
|0
|20
|76
|123
|Macon
|33
|6
|25
|1
|1
|14
|66
|149
|Vermilion County
|29
|3
|23
|3
|0
|9
|45
|130
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
