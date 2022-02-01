CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 33 26 4 1 2 55 128 72
Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 54 117 75
Peoria 30 21 5 1 3 46 113 67
Fayetteville 32 21 10 1 0 43 103 79
Quad City 33 18 8 3 4 43 111 92
Roanoke 30 16 9 2 3 38 97 75
Pensacola 31 15 11 4 1 35 107 96
Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86
Birmingham 33 8 21 4 0 20 76 123
Macon 33 6 25 1 1 14 66 149
Vermilion County 29 3 23 3 0 9 45 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

