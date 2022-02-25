CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Spain’s Ramos-Viñolas reaches Chile Open semifinals

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 9:04 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the Chile Open after beating Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four of the clay-court tournament.

Ramos-Viñolas, ranked No. 31, will face another Argentinian in the next round, Sebastián Báez, who earlier on Friday won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

The other semifinal will feature home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo of Chile against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, the fourth-seeded player in the tournament.

Tabilo, who on Thursday eliminated top-seeded Cristian Garin, also of Chile, continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Spain’s Martinez overcame Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2.

