Spain’s Martinez beats Argentina’s Baez to win Chile Open

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 9:07 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Spain’s Pedro Martinez won the Chile Open clay-court tournament on Sunday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, Martinez’ first professional title.

Martinez lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez was also attempting to win his first pro title.

Martinez’ path to the title included victories against his countryman Jaume Munar, Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann and Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo.

“I have competed, competed and at last I made it,” Martinez said. “This is a new step in my career. And I am ready for whatever comes next.”

Baez said he was happy with the week despite his loss in the final.

“In the important moments Pedro was better than me today,” the Argentinian said. “Maybe he was more focused. I will work on that and come back better next year.”

