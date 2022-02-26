CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Spain’s Martinez and Argentina’s Baez reach Chile Open final

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:20 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Spain’s Pedro Martinez beat home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in a Chile Open semifinal.

In Sunday’s final Martinez will play Argentina’s Sebastián Báez, who eliminated second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Martinez, ranked 72nd, will play his second professional final. He lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Báez, ranked 78th, is also looking for his first professional title.

