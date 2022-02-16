OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Home » Sports » Spain to return to…

Spain to return to full attendance at sports venues

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish health authorities have decided to allow soccer stadiums and other sports venues to return to full capacity, Health Minister Carolina Darias said Wednesday.

The restrictions limiting fan attendance will be fully lifted on March 4 as the most recent wave of the pandemic driven by the omicron variant wanes.

Spain closed its soccer stadiums to the public last season while this campaign started with stadiums at 60% capacity. It allowed full seating in October, only to roll it back to 75% in late December when the more contagious omicron strain caused infections to skyrocket.

Darias said that mandates making face masks obligatory at all sports events, both indoors and outdoors, remain in place, as well as bans on smoking, eating and drinking.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up