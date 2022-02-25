CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Southampton eases past Norwich 2-0 in EPL

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 5:26 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton cruised past rock-bottom Norwich 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday.

Norwich failed to register a single shot on target, while Southampton had numerous chances to add to strikes by Che Adams and Oriol Romeu as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

After threatening from the start, the home side took the lead in the 36th minute when Adams bundled the ball over the line. Romeu doubled the tally in the final minutes with a powerful volley.

The Canaries had hauled themselves out of the relegation zone before the international break following successive wins over Everton and Watford, but Dean Smith’s side find themselves bottom again and five points from safety.

Southampton had already moved into the top 10 after it overwhelmed Everton 2-0 last weekend and the victory moved it above Brighton into ninth.

