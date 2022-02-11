SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
South Korea 9, ROC 5

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 10:50 PM

South Korea 1 0 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 1 9
ROC 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 5

South Korea

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 87.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Kim S. Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.

ROC

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 83.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

