South Korea 9, Britain 7

South Korea 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 0 0 4 — 9 Britain 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 — 7

South Korea

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 245, Team Percentage: 78.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Kim E. Shots: 19, Points: 59, Percentage: 78.

Britain

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 241, Team Percentage: 76.

J. Dodds Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

H. Duff Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

V. Wright Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

E. Muirhead Shots: 19, Points: 45, Percentage: 59.

