South Korea 9, Britain 7
South Korea
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 245, Team Percentage: 78.
Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Kim E. Shots: 19, Points: 59, Percentage: 78.
Britain
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 241, Team Percentage: 76.
J. Dodds Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
H. Duff Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
V. Wright Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
E. Muirhead Shots: 19, Points: 45, Percentage: 59.
