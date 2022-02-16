OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
South Korea 8, Denmark 7

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:03 AM

South Korea 8, Denmark 7

South Korea 0 2 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 8
Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 1 7

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 74.

Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.

Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 74.

M. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

