South Korea 8, Denmark 7
|South Korea
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|8
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|7
South Korea
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 74.
Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.
Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 74.
M. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.