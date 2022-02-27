CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Soucek gives West Ham 1-0 win over Wolves in Premier League

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 12:14 PM

LONDON (AP) — Tomas Soucek boosted West Ham’s push for a Champions League spot by clinching a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Michail Antonio played in Soucek, who tapped in the only goal in the 59th minute.

West Ham had slipped down to sixth in the league before the game, having taken just five points from its previous five matches, but bounced back against Bruno Lage’s side to move above Arsenal into fifth place. Manchester United is only two points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Wolves is five points behind West Ham in eighth place.

