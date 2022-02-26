Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 6A District I Ninth – Twelfth Playback=
Quarterfinal=
Methacton 45, Rustin 43
Class 5A District II=
Semifinal=
Abington Heights 55, Dallas 32
Class 3A District VI=
Semifinal=
Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 40
Class 2A District VI=
Quarterfinal=
Bellwood-Antis 52, United 51
Homer-Center 57, Juniata Valley 18
Penns Manor 44, Southern Huntingdon 28
Bishop McCort 60, Purchase Line 26
Class 2A District IV=
Semifinal=
South Williamsport 37, Mt Carmel Christian 30
Imhotep Charter 55, Mastery Charter North 45
Class 1A District VI=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Carroll 59, Blacklick Valley 53
Class 1A District IV=
Semifinal=
Lourdes Regional 47, Meadowbrook Christian 26
