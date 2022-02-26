Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 6A District I Ninth – Twelfth Playback= Quarterfinal= Methacton 45, Rustin 43 Class 5A District II=…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 6A District I Ninth – Twelfth Playback=

Quarterfinal=

Methacton 45, Rustin 43

Class 5A District II=

Semifinal=

Abington Heights 55, Dallas 32

Class 3A District VI=

Semifinal=

Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 40

Class 2A District VI=

Quarterfinal=

Bellwood-Antis 52, United 51

Homer-Center 57, Juniata Valley 18

Penns Manor 44, Southern Huntingdon 28

Bishop McCort 60, Purchase Line 26

Class 2A District IV=

Semifinal=

South Williamsport 37, Mt Carmel Christian 30

Imhotep Charter 55, Mastery Charter North 45

Class 1A District VI=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Carroll 59, Blacklick Valley 53

Class 1A District IV=

Semifinal=

Lourdes Regional 47, Meadowbrook Christian 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.