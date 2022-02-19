Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class1AD1 State=
Championship=
Lapwai 63, Prairie 37
Fifth Place=
Oakley 43, Notus 25
Class1AD2 State=
Championship=
Rockland 44, Council 26
Fifth Place=
Kendrick 64, Leadore 38
Class 2A State=
Fifth Place=
Soda Springs 51, Ririe 50
Class 3A State=
Fifth Place=
Weiser 38, Fruitland 25
Class 5A State=
Championship=
Middleton 62, Bishop Kelly 57
Fifth Place=
Thunder Ridge 63, Post Falls 58
