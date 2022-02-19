Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Class1AD1 State= Championship= Lapwai 63, Prairie 37 Fifth Place= Oakley 43, Notus 25 Class1AD2 State= Championship= Rockland…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class1AD1 State=

Championship=

Lapwai 63, Prairie 37

Fifth Place=

Oakley 43, Notus 25

Class1AD2 State=

Championship=

Rockland 44, Council 26

Fifth Place=

Kendrick 64, Leadore 38

Class 2A State=

Fifth Place=

Soda Springs 51, Ririe 50

Class 3A State=

Fifth Place=

Weiser 38, Fruitland 25

Class 5A State=

Championship=

Middleton 62, Bishop Kelly 57

Fifth Place=

Thunder Ridge 63, Post Falls 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.