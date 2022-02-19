CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:24 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class1AD1 State=

Championship=

Lapwai 63, Prairie 37

Fifth Place=

Oakley 43, Notus 25

Class1AD2 State=

Championship=

Rockland 44, Council 26

Fifth Place=

Kendrick 64, Leadore 38

Class 2A State=

Fifth Place=

Soda Springs 51, Ririe 50

Class 3A State=

Fifth Place=

Weiser 38, Fruitland 25

Class 5A State=

Championship=

Middleton 62, Bishop Kelly 57

Fifth Place=

Thunder Ridge 63, Post Falls 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

