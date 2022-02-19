Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 4A Northeast Regional= Semifinal= Handley 61, Priceville 50 Class 4A Southeast Regional= Semifinal= St. James 61,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A Northeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Handley 61, Priceville 50

Class 4A Southeast Regional=

Semifinal=

St. James 61, Dallas County 37

Class 5A Northwest Regional=

Semifinal=

Mae Jemison 60, Wenonah 47

Class 5A Southwest Regional=

Semifinal=

UMS-Wright 47, Central-Tuscaloosa 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.