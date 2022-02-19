Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A Northeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Handley 61, Priceville 50
Class 4A Southeast Regional=
Semifinal=
St. James 61, Dallas County 37
Class 5A Northwest Regional=
Semifinal=
Mae Jemison 60, Wenonah 47
Class 5A Southwest Regional=
Semifinal=
UMS-Wright 47, Central-Tuscaloosa 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
