Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 57, Metamora Evergreen 35

Attica Seneca E. 61, Bucyrus 11

Atwater Waterloo 45, McDonald 39

Baltimore Liberty Union 37, Hebron Lakewood 36

Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Hartley 44

Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Genoa Area 32

Bristol 54, Vienna Mathews 38

Brookfield 53, Columbiana Crestview 40

Bryan 47, Liberty Center 18

Canfield S. Range 51, Niles McKinley 15

Cardington-Lincoln 46, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37

Carrollton 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 48

Cols. DeSales 48, Zanesville 37

Columbus Grove 73, Pandora-Gilboa 28

Cortland Lakeview 44, Struthers 30

Cory-Rawson 56, Lima Perry 22

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Cle. St. Joseph 52

Defiance Ayersville 59, Sherwood Fairview 49

Delaware Christian 33, Mansfield Temple Christian 21

Findlay 65, Ashland 43

Fredericktown 47, Newark Licking Valley 37

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Burton Berkshire 42

Granville Christian 47, Shekinah Christian 12

Holgate 40, Gorham Fayette 19

Howard E. Knox 40, Morral Ridgedale 37

Hudson WRA 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

LaGrange Keystone 54, Independence 27

Lakeside Danbury 48, Tiffin Calvert 25

Leetonia 43, Youngs. Valley Christian 32

Lima Shawnee 60, Harrod Allen E. 52

Lisbon David Anderson 52, E. Palestine 46

Marion Pleasant 56, Mt. Gilead 33

Massillon Tuslaw 53, Dalton 38

Mogadore Field 50, Orwell Grand Valley 42

N. Baltimore 32, McComb 29

Napoleon 29, Tol. St. Ursula 27

Navarre Fairless 54, Sugarcreek Garaway 38

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Bucyrus Wynford 26

Newark Cath. 54, Bishop Ready 38

Newton Local 47, Milton-Union 40

Old Fort 44, New Riegel 36

Parma Hts. Holy Name 38, Fairview 27

Paulding 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 30

Perry 54, Gates Mills Hawken 50

Perrysburg 44, Tol. Whitmer 36

Pioneer N. Central 36, Edon 34

Portsmouth 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34

Rootstown 59, Lowellville 52

Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Lore City Buckeye Trail 48

Southington Chalker 54, Sebring McKinley 43

Sparta Highland 40, Utica 36

St. Clairsville 58, Zanesville Maysville 41

Strongsville 46, Avon 31

Sycamore Mohawk 39, Carey 18

Sylvania Northview 58, Bowling Green 23

Upper Sandusky 40, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34

Vermilion 55, Wellington 26

W. Unity Hilltop 65, Stryker 42

Warren Howland 58, Madison 52

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50, Sandusky Perkins 42

Willard 46, Sandusky 32

Worthington Christian 44, Ashville Teays Valley 32

Youngs. Ursuline 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 47

Zanesville W. Muskingum 45, McConnelsville Morgan 44

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. North 75, Akr. Hoban 11

Aurora 59, Chardon 56

Can. McKinley 69, Austintown Fitch 29

Canfield 53, Warren Harding 18

Cle. Hay 66, Akr. Firestone 29

Cuyahoga Falls 45, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 16

Massillon Perry 61, Massillon 21

Mayfield 64, Akr. Ellet 46

Medina 55, Twinsburg 19

Mentor 42, Painesville Riverside 38

Parma Normandy 64, N. Olmsted 34

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 61, Bedford 20

Uniontown Lake 48, Macedonia Nordonia 46

Wadsworth 30, Barberton 25, OT

Warren Howland 58, Middletown Madison Senior 52

Willoughby S. 56, Marietta 50

Youngs. Boardman 49, Kent Roosevelt 46

Region 2=

Amherst Steele 46, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 16

Avon Lake 58, Cle. John Adams 14

Berea-Midpark 68, Cle. John Marshall 6

Brunswick 77, Garfield Hts. 25

Grafton Midview 71, Cle. Max Hayes 7

Lakewood 46, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 37

Lorain 53, Elyria 47

N. Ridgeville 66, Maple Hts. 19

N. Royalton 48, Parma 30

Region 4=

Beavercreek 67, Riverside Stebbins 27

Bellbrook 73, Piqua 29

Cin. Princeton 78, Cin. Western Hills 7

Lebanon 46, Cin. Colerain 30

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 48, Seton 40

Loveland 49, Oxford Talawanda 36

Milford 70, Wilmington 39

Sidney 52, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37

Region I=

Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 9

Division II=

Region 8=

Bishop Fenwick 41, Hamilton Ross 37

Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Wyoming 26

Cin. McNicholas 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50

Cin. Summit Country Day 66, Cin. Shroder 13

Eaton 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

Germantown Valley View 42, Cin. Mt. Healthy 40

Goshen 48, Cin. Woodward 32

Hamilton Badin 65, Middletown Madison Senior 30

Kettering Alter 60, Day. Ponitz Tech. 19

Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Spring. NW 34

Trotwood-Madison 56, Greenville 34

Region 12=

Cin. Madeira 39, Reading 27

Division III=

Region 11=

Albany Alexander 52, S. Point 46

Belmont Union Local 79, Rayland Buckeye 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 26

Ironton Rock Hill 60, Piketon 45

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Reedsville Eastern 53

Nelsonville-York 49, McDermott Scioto NW 27

New Lexington 54, Crooksville 33

Portsmouth W. 66, W. Union 27

Proctorville Fairland 74, Chillicothe Zane Trace 32

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Stewart Federal Hocking 12

Region 12=

Anna 36, Lewistown Indian Lake 22

Camden Preble Shawnee 66, Versailles 55

Carlisle 37, Tipp City Bethel 31

Cin. Finneytown 53, Blanchester 34

Cin. Mariemont 39, Bethel-Tate 12

New Paris National Trail 67, New Lebanon Dixie 35

Norwood 55, Cin. Seven Hills 35

Williamsburg 63, Cin. Taft 35

Division IV=

Region 15=

Beaver Eastern 65, Manchester 29

Belpre 58, Corning Miller 39

New Boston Glenwood 49, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12

Racine Southern 50, Portsmouth Clay 41

Region 16=

Botkins 56, Mechanicsburg 52

Felicity-Franklin 38, RULH 26

Ft. Loramie 90, Ansonia 11

Legacy Christian 65, Cin. College Prep. 12

Russia 63, Sidney Lehman 16

Union City Mississinawa Valley 47, Sidney Fairlawn 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Manchester vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.

Arlington vs. Van Buren, ccd.

Copley vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.

Danville vs. W. Lafayette Ridgewood, ccd.

Massillon vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.

Reynoldsburg vs. Shaker Hts. Laurel, ccd.

