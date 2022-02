CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon GOLD_Therese Johaug, Norway SILVER_Natalia Nepryaeva, ROC BRONZE_Teresa Stadlober, Austria

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

GOLD_Therese Johaug, Norway

SILVER_Natalia Nepryaeva, ROC

BRONZE_Teresa Stadlober, Austria

