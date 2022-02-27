CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 3:10 AM

EAST

American International 4, Niagara 3, OT

Northeastern 5, UConn 2

Sacred Heart 6, Army 6, 2OT

Harvard 5, Rensselaer 1

Boston U. 6, Boston College 3

Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 3

Cornell 4, Princeton 0

Union 3, Dartmouth 2, OT

Holy Cross 2, Boston U. 1

Providence 3, Maine 2, OT

Clarkson 4, Brown 0

Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 0

St. Lawrence 3, Yale 1

Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 1

UMass 8, Vermont 2

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 4, Minn. Duluth 0

Michigan St. 2, Penn St. 1

Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1

Michigan St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

Lake Superior St. 3, Bowling Green 1

Ferris St. 4, Northern Michigan 2

Bemidji St. 4, St. Thomas 3, OT

St. Cloud St. 6, Colorado College 2

North Dakota 5, W. Michigan 2

Minnesota 8, Wisconsin 0

Denver 5, Omaha 2

FAR WEST

Air Force 1, Rochester Institute of Technology 0, OT

Arizona St. 1, Alaska Fairbanks 1, OT

