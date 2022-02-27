Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
American International 4, Niagara 3, OT
Northeastern 5, UConn 2
Sacred Heart 6, Army 6, 2OT
Harvard 5, Rensselaer 1
Boston U. 6, Boston College 3
Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 3
Cornell 4, Princeton 0
Union 3, Dartmouth 2, OT
Holy Cross 2, Boston U. 1
Providence 3, Maine 2, OT
Clarkson 4, Brown 0
Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 0
St. Lawrence 3, Yale 1
Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 1
UMass 8, Vermont 2
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 4, Minn. Duluth 0
Michigan St. 2, Penn St. 1
Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1
Michigan St. 2, Michigan Tech 1
Lake Superior St. 3, Bowling Green 1
Ferris St. 4, Northern Michigan 2
Bemidji St. 4, St. Thomas 3, OT
St. Cloud St. 6, Colorado College 2
North Dakota 5, W. Michigan 2
Minnesota 8, Wisconsin 0
Denver 5, Omaha 2
FAR WEST
Air Force 1, Rochester Institute of Technology 0, OT
Arizona St. 1, Alaska Fairbanks 1, OT
