Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:20 PM

EAST

Alaska Fairbanks 4, LIU 3

Mercyhurst 6, American International 3

Air Force 4, Boston U. 4, 3OT

Minnesota 6, Penn St. 4

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2

Harvard 1, Quinnipiac 0

Union 2, Brown 2, 2OT

Northeastern 4, Boston College 1

Yale 5, Rensselaer 2

Cornell 6, Clarkson 2

Providence 3, Mass.-Lowell 2

Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 1

Dartmouth 2, Princeton 0

New Hampshire 5, Maine 2

Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Niagara 2

Merrimack 3, Vermont 2, OT

UConn 4, UMass 2

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 5, 3OT

Notre Dame 4, Michigan St. 2

W. Michigan 6, Denver 4

Michigan St. 5, Bemidji St. 1

Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2

Lake Superior St. 5, St. Thomas 1

