Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Alaska Fairbanks 4, LIU 3
Mercyhurst 6, American International 3
Air Force 4, Boston U. 4, 3OT
Minnesota 6, Penn St. 4
Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2
Harvard 1, Quinnipiac 0
Union 2, Brown 2, 2OT
Northeastern 4, Boston College 1
Yale 5, Rensselaer 2
Cornell 6, Clarkson 2
Providence 3, Mass.-Lowell 2
Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 1
Dartmouth 2, Princeton 0
New Hampshire 5, Maine 2
Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Niagara 2
Merrimack 3, Vermont 2, OT
UConn 4, UMass 2
MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 5, 3OT
Notre Dame 4, Michigan St. 2
W. Michigan 6, Denver 4
Michigan St. 5, Bemidji St. 1
Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2
Lake Superior St. 5, St. Thomas 1
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.