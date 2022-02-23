CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Salah, Mane both score 2, Liverpool hammers Leeds 6-0 in EPL

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 5:23 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool trimmed the gap on Premier League leader Manchester City to just three points after clinically dismantling Leeds in a 6-0 thrashing on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah converted two penalties in the first half — either side of a rare goal from center back Joel Matip from open play — to take his tally to 27 for the season, and 19 in the league.

The Reds could easily have doubled that score in the opening 45 minutes alone against the league’s worst defense, which has now conceded 56 goals in 25 matches.

Sadio Mane’s double and Virgil van Dijk’s header in the final 10 minutes put the gloss on a ninth successive victory in all competitions and capped a miserable night for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds which, if it was not already, will be glancing anxiously toward the foot of the table.

Seven defeats in its last 10 matches — with 36 of the goals conceded coming since the start of December — coupled with Burnley’s win over Tottenham on Wednesday has brought the relegation zone alarmingly within three points for Leeds.

There are no such worries for Liverpool, which was able to cruise through the second half avoiding unnecessary exertion or injury ahead of the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

