Ryan Fox shoots 63, leads Ras Al Khaimah Classic by 2

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:19 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryan Fox shot 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” on the European tour on Thursday.

The 211th-ranked New Zealander’s lowest round on the tour contained 10 birdies at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal was in outright second place after a 65, which started with five birdies in his opening seven holes.

Among the nine players in a tie for third place on 6 under was Richard Bland, who lost to Viktor Hovland in a playoff at the Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.

It is the fourth straight event to be played in the United Arab Emirates to start 2022.

