Ronaldo, Fernandes frustrated as Man U held 0-0 by Watford

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 12:08 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post and his Manchester United teammates wasted a slew of other great chances in a 0-0 draw with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United stayed in fourth place but gave renewed hope to its rivals for the final Champion League qualification spot by failing to beat a team in the relegation zone.

Ronaldo hit the post and had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside in a one-sided first half that also saw Bruno Fernandes squander a one-on-one chance and miscue a volley wide from point-blank range.

In the second half, Watford defended better but still gave up chances, including when Anthony Elanga was sent through by a flick from Paul Pogba but blazed wide.

Ronaldo had United’s last good chance but met a cross from Fernandes with a weak effort that was saved easily by Ben Foster.

United is two points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, which has now played three games fewer and isn’t in action this weekend. Seventh-place Tottenham is five points behind United, having played two fewer games.

Watford remained in next-to-last place and is three points from safety.

