Roma coach Jose Mourinho given 2-game ban after red card

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 7:30 PM

MILAN (AP) — Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for two games as punishment for his outburst during the latest setback when his team drew 2-2 with Verona in the Italian league.

Mourinho, who was red carded, encroached onto the field in Saturday’s game to argue with the referee and then kicked the ball into the crowd.

The Portuguese coach acted in a “threatening” manner, Serie A said in its disciplinary announcement Tuesday. The league also fined him 20,000 euros ($22,700).

Eighth-place Roma is winless in its last three league games — all draws, including one against relegation-threatened Genoa.

The ban means Mourinho won’t be on the touchline for Roma’s games at Spezia on Sunday and at home against Atalanta on March 5.

