Rock, paper, scissors decides free kick for Lille

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:19 PM

Jonathan Bamaba and Xeka resorted to a childhood game to decide which player would take a free kick for Lille at Montpellier in the French league on Saturday.

The two played Rock, Paper, Scissors while standing behind the ball about 57 minutes into the match.

Bamba won and sent his free kick directly toward goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, who caught the ball for an easy save.

Xeka scored in the 77th minute as Lille leapfrogged Montpellier to seventh place in the standings, three points behind fourth-place Strasbourg.

