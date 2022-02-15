OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling reach semis | NHL players return for 2026 Olympics? | Top photos
ROC 7, Canada 6 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:22 AM

ROC 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 7
Canada 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 6

ROC

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 282, Team Percentage: 80.

S. Glukhov Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.

A. Kalalb Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

E. Klimov Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

D. Mironov Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Canada

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 271, Team Percentage: 77.

B. Gallant Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

B. Gushue Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

M. Nichols Shots: 22, Points: 59, Percentage: 67.

G. Walker Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

