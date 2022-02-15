ROC 7, Canada 6 (Extra Ends)
|ROC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—
|7
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|6
ROC
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 282, Team Percentage: 80.
S. Glukhov Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.
A. Kalalb Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
E. Klimov Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
D. Mironov Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
Canada
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 271, Team Percentage: 77.
B. Gallant Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
B. Gushue Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
M. Nichols Shots: 22, Points: 59, Percentage: 67.
G. Walker Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
