ROC 10, Denmark 2
|ROC
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
ROC
Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 162, Team Percentage: 84.
S. Glukhov Shots: 12, Points: 43, Percentage: 90.
A. Kalalb Shots: 12, Points: 40, Percentage: 83.
E. Klimov Shots: 12, Points: 44, Percentage: 92.
D. Mironov Shots: 12, Points: 35, Percentage: 73.
Denmark
Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 144, Team Percentage: 75.
H. Holtermann Shots: 12, Points: 31, Percentage: 65.
M. Krause Shots: 12, Points: 36, Percentage: 75.
M. Noergaard Shots: 12, Points: 31, Percentage: 65.
K. Wiksten Shots: 12, Points: 46, Percentage: 96.
