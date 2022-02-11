OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 8:47 AM

ROC 10, Denmark 2

ROC 0 0 2 0 2 6 0 0 0 0 10
Denmark 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2

ROC

Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 162, Team Percentage: 84.

S. Glukhov Shots: 12, Points: 43, Percentage: 90.

A. Kalalb Shots: 12, Points: 40, Percentage: 83.

E. Klimov Shots: 12, Points: 44, Percentage: 92.

D. Mironov Shots: 12, Points: 35, Percentage: 73.

Denmark

Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 144, Team Percentage: 75.

H. Holtermann Shots: 12, Points: 31, Percentage: 65.

M. Krause Shots: 12, Points: 36, Percentage: 75.

M. Noergaard Shots: 12, Points: 31, Percentage: 65.

K. Wiksten Shots: 12, Points: 46, Percentage: 96.

