ROC 1, Switzerland 0

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 6:09 AM

ROC 1, Switzerland 0

ROC 1 0 0 1
Switzerland 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, ROC, Anton Slepyshev (Kirill Semyonov), 19:57. Penalties_Alexander Nikishin, ROC (cross-checking).

Second Period_No Scoring. Penalties_Stanislav Galiev, ROC (high sticking); Dmitri Voronkov, ROC (roughing); Mirco Muller, Switzerland (roughing); Pavel Karnaukhov, ROC (roughing); Andres Ambuhl, Switzerland (roughing); Yannick Weber, Switzerland (slashing); Anton Slepyshev, ROC (head-butting).

Third Period_No Scoring. Penalties_Romain Loeffel, Switzerland (slashing); Santeri Alatalo, Switzerland (roughing); Nikita Gusev, ROC (slashing).

Shots on Goal_ROC 8-11-11_30. Switzerland 9-13-11_33.

Goalies_ROC, Ivan Fedotov, Alexander Samonov. Switzerland, Reto Berra, Leonardo Genoni.

Referee_Andre Schrader, Germany. Maxim Sidorenko, Belarus. Brian Oliver, United States. Jiri Ondracek, Czech Republic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

