Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA opener

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:03 PM

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.

Hight, a three-time season champion, had a 3.882-second run at 330.89 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. If it holds up Saturday, it would give Hight his 72nd No. 1 qualifier.

“My team really worked over the winter to look at what we did in 2021 and how that went so badly,” Hight said. “We had no consistency. We could throw down a few times and won a couple races, but there was no consistency. Basically, we went back to our whole clutch set up we had in 2019, when we kind of just ran away with the (title) and so far, so good.”

Justin Ashley led in Top Fuel and Erica Enders in Pro Stock. Ashley had a 3.676 at 331.45. Four-time series champion Enders ran a 6.521 at 210.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

