CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Real Salt Lake and…

Real Salt Lake and Houston play to scoreless tie in opener

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener on Sunday.

The Dynamo, under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura, had a chance to score in the 60th minute when Adam Lundqvist sent a shot on goal from 18 yards out that was knocked away by Zac MacMath. Lundqvist grabbed the rebound, but his header sailed wide.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark made his debut for Houston — deflecting a shot by Maikel Chang in the 73rd minute and touching away Pablo Ruiz’s pass to off-season acquisition Sergio Córdova in the 80th to preserve the tie.

Houston’s Darwin Quintero had his shot bounce off the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up