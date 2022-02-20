Rantanen has goal, assist as Avalanche beat Sabres 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on Alex Newhook’s tiebreaking score in the third period,…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on Alex Newhook’s tiebreaking score in the third period, and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday.

Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored the other goals, and Colorado extended its season-best road win streak to seven. The Avalanche improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine road games and 24-2-2 overall since Dec. 6.

Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves to earn a point in his 18th consecutive decision (16-0-2), prolonging a franchise record.

Tage Thompson had his first hat trick for the Sabres, who have lost two in a row and fell to 8-14-4 at home. Jeff Skinner had two assists and Dustin Tokarski stopped 31 shots.

FLAMES 2, KRAKEN 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored for the seventh straight game and Calgary got its ninth consecutive win.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots while starting for the 14th time in 15 games. Lindholm, who also had an assist, extended his point streak to nine games with eight goals and seven assists during the stretch.

Calle Jarnkrok scored for Seattle, which has lost three straight. Philipp Grubauer finished with 35 saves.

OILERS 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to their fifth straight victory under interim coach Jay Woodcroft, 4-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

McDavid now has 71 points, two ahead of Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who had an assist against the Jets, for the NHL lead.

Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton, and Tyson Barrie had two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots.

Winnipeg scored a pair of third-period goals, with one coming short-handed from Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor adding another on a power play. Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves.

BRUINS 3, SENATORS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — David Pastrnak scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from from Taylor Hall at 2:42 of overtime to lift Boston.

Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo also scored to help the Bruins snap a two-game losing streak. Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Nick Holden had goals for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg finished with 30 saves.

BLUES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Saad, Ryan O’Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich each scored in St. Louis’ three-goal third period that broke open a tie game.

Buchnevich finished with two goals, and Klim Kostin and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues. Ville Husso made 34 saves to improve to 9-1-1 since Jan. 1.

The Blues rebounded from a 3-2 overtime loss Thursday night that ended the Montreal Canadiens’ 10-game skid.

William Nylander had two goals and T.J. Brodie scored his first goal since Jan. 5 for Toronto. Jack Campbell made 28 saves.

KINGS 5, COYOTES 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and Los Angeles rallied to beat Arizona.

Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in Arizona.

Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Anton Stralman scored and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots for the Coyotes, who were playing their first game in eight days.

DUCKS 7, CANUCKS 4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers each scored two goals and Anaheim snapped a four-game winless streak.

Troy Terry added a goal and an assist, and Richard Rakell and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks, who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games. Trevor Zegras had three assists.

Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped 16 shots and picked up an assist on the Ducks’ opening goal.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, whose modest two-game winning streak ended. Tanner Pearson, Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland all had a goal and an assist. Thatcher Demko allowed five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak early in the second period. Halak finished with nine saves on 11 shots.

