OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » Sports » Rahm voted European tour's…

Rahm voted European tour’s player of the year for 2nd time

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Jon Rahm was voted as the European tour’s player of the year for the second time in three seasons on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Spaniard won the 2021 award after a year in which he captured his first major — the U.S. Open — and spent 27 weeks at No. 1.

Rahm was also Europe’s leading points scorer at the Ryder Cup, with 3½ from his five matches, and had top-eight finishes in the other three majors.

Rahm, the tour’s player of the year in 2019, too, received the newly named Seve Ballesteros Award after a vote by his fellow professionals.

“It is very unique to be recognized by your peers like this,” Rahm said. “It is a true honor to be able to win this award for a second time.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up