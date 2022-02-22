Pulisic, Havertz give Chelsea 2-0 win over Lille in CL

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea could rely on Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz for goals with misfiring Romelu Lukaku rested. The…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea could rely on Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz for goals with misfiring Romelu Lukaku rested.

The London club resumed its Champions League title defense by cruising to a 2-0 victory over Lille on Tuesday to take control of the round of 16 matchup.

Havertz took only eight minutes to head Chelsea in front by meeting Hakim Ziyech’s corner.

Christian Pulisic latched onto N’Golo Kante’s pass with a clipped effort in the 63rd minute to ensure Chelsea has a two-goal cushion to take into the second leg next month in France.

The ease of Chelsea’s victory reflected their status this season. While Chelsea is third in the Premier League, Lille is mid-table in its French title defense.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said fatigue was the reason for leaving out Lukaku, the club-record $135 million offseason signing who touched the ball only seven times in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Lukaku didn’t come off the bench against Lille.

“He looked a little exhausted and you have to consider that he’s played a lot,” Tuchel said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.