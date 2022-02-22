Predators snap 4-game skid with 6-4 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin and Roman Jusi added scores for Nashville. Matt Duchene had two assists and David Rittich stopped 44 shots.

Granlund’s power-play goal gave the Predators a 5-4 lead with 5:31 left in the third. Jeannot added an empty-netter with 1:32 left for the final margin.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, Radko Gudas scored his first of the season and Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad added goals for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves as the Panthers lost at home for the first time in 10 games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime as Columbus stretched its win streak to three games with a victory over Toronto.

Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus. Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight win. The Blue Jackets have won eight of their last 10 games.

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza added a goal for Toronto, which lost its third straight. Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in the loss.

BLUES 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to lead St. Louis past Philadelphia.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who completed a 3-1 road trip. St. Louis has won two straight and four of five.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers, who lost their sixth in a row and 19th in the last 21.

