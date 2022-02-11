PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Friday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Second Round Sahith Theegala 66-64_130 Brooks Koepka…

Friday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Second Round

Sahith Theegala 66-64_130

Brooks Koepka 66-66_132

Xander Schauffele 67-65_132

Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133

Adam Hadwin 66-68_134

Talor Gooch 70-64_134

Max Homa 69-65_134

Alex Noren 67-68_135

J.T. Poston 69-66_135

Abraham Ancer 68-67_135

Tom Hoge 69-66_135

K.H. Lee 65-70_135

Keegan Bradley 68-68_136

Hideki Matsuyama 68-68_136

Patton Kizzire 71-65_136

Bubba Watson 67-69_136

Kevin Kisner 67-69_136

Billy Horschel 67-69_136

Sam Ryder 72-64_136

Brian Harman 68-68_136

Chris Kirk 70-66_136

Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136

Justin Thomas 67-70_137

Jon Rahm 67-70_137

Martin Laird 70-67_137

Branden Grace 68-69_137

Brendon Todd 68-69_137

Cameron Young 68-69_137

Scott Stallings 67-70_137

Louis Oosthuizen 67-70_137

Sebastián Muñoz 70-67_137

Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137

Kramer Hickok 70-67_137

Harry Higgs 66-72_138

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68_138

Keith Mitchell 69-69_138

Adam Scott 68-70_138

Si Woo Kim 70-68_138

Stewart Cink 67-71_138

Brice Garnett 69-69_138

Lucas Glover 73-65_138

Corey Conners 72-66_138

Kevin Tway 68-70_138

Kevin Chappell 70-69_139

Luke List 73-66_139

Zach Johnson 69-70_139

Scottie Scheffler 68-71_139

Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139

Troy Merritt 72-67_139

Garrick Higgo 70-69_139

Jordan Spieth 70-69_139

Francesco Molinari 70-69_139

Charley Hoffman 67-72_139

Austin Eckroat 70-69_139

Sepp Straka 72-68_140

Doug Ghim 69-71_140

Joel Dahmen 71-69_140

Hudson Swafford 71-69_140

Sung Kang 70-70_140

Brian Stuard 71-69_140

Russell Knox 72-68_140

Matt Jones 72-68_140

Martin Trainer 71-69_140

Russell Henley 71-69_140

Stephan Jaeger 73-67_140

Ryan Moore 69-71_140

Peter Malnati 69-71_140

The following players failed to make the cut.

Patrick Rodgers 70-71_141

Mito Pereira 70-71_141

Tyler Duncan 70-71_141

Rickie Fowler 71-70_141

Andrew Putnam 70-71_141

Ben Silverman 72-69_141

Gary Woodland 68-73_141

Adam Long 71-70_141

Sam Burns 68-73_141

Seamus Power 71-70_141

Matt Kuchar 68-73_141

Denny McCarthy 70-72_142

Chez Reavie 69-73_142

Tony Finau 74-68_142

Scott Piercy 71-71_142

Wyndham Clark 74-68_142

Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142

Roger Sloan 72-70_142

Luke Donald 71-71_142

Robert Streb 71-71_142

Graeme McDowell 68-74_142

Beau Hossler 72-71_143

Jonathan Byrd 71-72_143

Kelly Kraft 70-73_143

Brandt Snedeker 72-71_143

Michael Thompson 70-73_143

Brendan Steele 75-68_143

Pat Perez 73-70_143

Jimmy Walker 70-73_143

Lucas Herbert 70-73_143

Daniel Berger 73-70_143

Dylan Frittelli 73-70_143

James Hahn 73-71_144

Harold Varner III 75-69_144

C.T. Pan 74-70_144

Brian Gay 73-71_144

Bill Haas 70-74_144

Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144

Nate Lashley 71-73_144

Viktor Hovland 72-72_144

Charles Howell III 75-69_144

Cam Davis 75-69_144

Danny Lee 76-69_145

Kevin Streelman 72-73_145

Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145

William McGirt 73-73_146

Étienne Papineau 73-73_146

Hank Lebioda 74-72_146

Brandon Hagy 73-73_146

Seung-Yul Noh 72-75_147

Aaron Wise 72-75_147

Matt Wallace 71-76_147

Jeffrey Kang 72-75_147

Henrik Norlander 75-72_147

Nick Taylor 72-75_147

Kyle Stanley 73-74_147

Hayden Buckley 73-75_148

Preston Summerhays 75-73_148

Craig Hocknull 74-74_148

Tyler McCumber 76-73_149

Nick Watney 78-73_151

Wesley Bryan 77-74_151

Jason Dufner 75-77_152

Chesson Hadley 77-78_155

Adam Schenk 81-75_156

