PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Second Round
Sahith Theegala 66-64_130
Brooks Koepka 66-66_132
Xander Schauffele 67-65_132
Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133
Adam Hadwin 66-68_134
Talor Gooch 70-64_134
Max Homa 69-65_134
Alex Noren 67-68_135
J.T. Poston 69-66_135
Abraham Ancer 68-67_135
Tom Hoge 69-66_135
K.H. Lee 65-70_135
Keegan Bradley 68-68_136
Hideki Matsuyama 68-68_136
Patton Kizzire 71-65_136
Bubba Watson 67-69_136
Kevin Kisner 67-69_136
Billy Horschel 67-69_136
Sam Ryder 72-64_136
Brian Harman 68-68_136
Chris Kirk 70-66_136
Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136
Justin Thomas 67-70_137
Jon Rahm 67-70_137
Martin Laird 70-67_137
Branden Grace 68-69_137
Brendon Todd 68-69_137
Cameron Young 68-69_137
Scott Stallings 67-70_137
Louis Oosthuizen 67-70_137
Sebastián Muñoz 70-67_137
Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137
Kramer Hickok 70-67_137
Harry Higgs 66-72_138
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68_138
Keith Mitchell 69-69_138
Adam Scott 68-70_138
Si Woo Kim 70-68_138
Stewart Cink 67-71_138
Brice Garnett 69-69_138
Lucas Glover 73-65_138
Corey Conners 72-66_138
Kevin Tway 68-70_138
Kevin Chappell 70-69_139
Luke List 73-66_139
Zach Johnson 69-70_139
Scottie Scheffler 68-71_139
Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139
Troy Merritt 72-67_139
Garrick Higgo 70-69_139
Jordan Spieth 70-69_139
Francesco Molinari 70-69_139
Charley Hoffman 67-72_139
Austin Eckroat 70-69_139
Sepp Straka 72-68_140
Doug Ghim 69-71_140
Joel Dahmen 71-69_140
Hudson Swafford 71-69_140
Sung Kang 70-70_140
Brian Stuard 71-69_140
Russell Knox 72-68_140
Matt Jones 72-68_140
Martin Trainer 71-69_140
Russell Henley 71-69_140
Stephan Jaeger 73-67_140
Ryan Moore 69-71_140
Peter Malnati 69-71_140
The following players failed to make the cut.
Patrick Rodgers 70-71_141
Mito Pereira 70-71_141
Tyler Duncan 70-71_141
Rickie Fowler 71-70_141
Andrew Putnam 70-71_141
Ben Silverman 72-69_141
Gary Woodland 68-73_141
Adam Long 71-70_141
Sam Burns 68-73_141
Seamus Power 71-70_141
Matt Kuchar 68-73_141
Denny McCarthy 70-72_142
Chez Reavie 69-73_142
Tony Finau 74-68_142
Scott Piercy 71-71_142
Wyndham Clark 74-68_142
Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142
Roger Sloan 72-70_142
Luke Donald 71-71_142
Robert Streb 71-71_142
Graeme McDowell 68-74_142
Beau Hossler 72-71_143
Jonathan Byrd 71-72_143
Kelly Kraft 70-73_143
Brandt Snedeker 72-71_143
Michael Thompson 70-73_143
Brendan Steele 75-68_143
Pat Perez 73-70_143
Jimmy Walker 70-73_143
Lucas Herbert 70-73_143
Daniel Berger 73-70_143
Dylan Frittelli 73-70_143
James Hahn 73-71_144
Harold Varner III 75-69_144
C.T. Pan 74-70_144
Brian Gay 73-71_144
Bill Haas 70-74_144
Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144
Nate Lashley 71-73_144
Viktor Hovland 72-72_144
Charles Howell III 75-69_144
Cam Davis 75-69_144
Danny Lee 76-69_145
Kevin Streelman 72-73_145
Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145
William McGirt 73-73_146
Étienne Papineau 73-73_146
Hank Lebioda 74-72_146
Brandon Hagy 73-73_146
Seung-Yul Noh 72-75_147
Aaron Wise 72-75_147
Matt Wallace 71-76_147
Jeffrey Kang 72-75_147
Henrik Norlander 75-72_147
Nick Taylor 72-75_147
Kyle Stanley 73-74_147
Hayden Buckley 73-75_148
Preston Summerhays 75-73_148
Craig Hocknull 74-74_148
Tyler McCumber 76-73_149
Nick Watney 78-73_151
Wesley Bryan 77-74_151
Jason Dufner 75-77_152
Chesson Hadley 77-78_155
Adam Schenk 81-75_156
